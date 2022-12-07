Local Listings
LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock

LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of...
LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th Street.(Peyton T | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th

A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property.

LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:03 p.m.

No further details are known at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

