LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th

A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property.

LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:03 p.m.

No further details are known at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

