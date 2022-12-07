Lubbock 10-year-old helps kids in need get coats by writing a letter to Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 20 kids at the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch are receiving new coats thanks to one altruistic 10-year-old.

As we continue further into the colder winter months, Layne Layton wanted to help kids in need.

“I just thought of the kids that may not have coats, and I thought that since it’s winter and it’s cold, I thought that I should ask for coats,” Layne said.

So, she wrote a letter to Academy asking if it could give some free coats to the Girls and Boys Ranch.

Layne Layton's letter to Academy. (KCBD)

“The children have probably never had brand new coats,” Layne wrote in her letter. She continued with “Coats are basic needs; you need a coat to stay warm during the cold winter months.”

Kids who are at the ranch are there because they’ve been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. The Director of Advancement, Traci Cheek, says this will mean a lot to the 25 kids on campus.

“Us adults, you know we tend to think about it as we take care of them, but for a peer, for somebody their own age to have thought of them this way, I think that’ll be very special,” Cheek said.

Cheek says at Layne’s age, it’s unusual to think of others’ needs.

“It’s what do I want, I want my video games, I want my things, and the fact that Layne wanted some other kids to have some things that she has, her parents are going to take care of her, just melted my heart,” Cheek said.

Everyone was thanking Layne for her generosity, but in her eyes, Academy did the hard work.

“Well, it was Academy that did it, I just wrote the letter, but it makes me really happy,” Layne said.

After Layne got all the coats bagged up and off to the kids, she got a little surprise too. Academy gifted her with a $500 gift card. She told KCBD she plans to use it for Christmas presents for her family.

