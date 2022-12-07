Snyder man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography, sentencing hearing set

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jerry Lee Bledsoe, 48, is set to appear in federal court on charges of possession of child pornography after being arrested in January 2021.

Bledsoe was arrested when police found him in possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed on his residence and cell phones.

On November 9, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got a cyber tip of suspected child pornography trafficking on the internet. NCMEC tracked the IP address associated with the tip to the Abilene/Sweetwater area. NCMEC forwarded the tip and IP information to the Dallas Police Department who then forwarded it to the Abilene Police Department.

Detectives with Abilene PD were able to obtain more information that pointed them to Bledsoe who resided in Snyder.

On January 6, 2021, officers with Abilene PD, Snyder PD, and DPS Troopers executed a search warrant of Bledsoe’s residence.

Bledsoe initially denied viewing child pornography but eventually admitted to viewing it “a long time ago.”

Officers reviewed and performed forensic extractions on two cell phones owned by Bledsoe and found 931 images of child pornography showing individuals under the age of 19 subjected to acts of sadistic or masochistic abuse or lascivious displays of the pubic or genital area.

Bledsoe’s sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. on December 15, 2022, at the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock. He faces up to 10 years in prison or up to five years of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender.

