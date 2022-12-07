Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Snyder man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography, sentencing hearing set

Jerry Lee Bledsoe, 48, is set to appear in federal court on charges of possession of child...
Jerry Lee Bledsoe, 48, is set to appear in federal court on charges of possession of child pornography after being arrested in January 2021.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jerry Lee Bledsoe, 48, is set to appear in federal court on charges of possession of child pornography after being arrested in January 2021.

Bledsoe was arrested when police found him in possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed on his residence and cell phones.

On November 9, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got a cyber tip of suspected child pornography trafficking on the internet. NCMEC tracked the IP address associated with the tip to the Abilene/Sweetwater area. NCMEC forwarded the tip and IP information to the Dallas Police Department who then forwarded it to the Abilene Police Department.

Detectives with Abilene PD were able to obtain more information that pointed them to Bledsoe who resided in Snyder.

On January 6, 2021, officers with Abilene PD, Snyder PD, and DPS Troopers executed a search warrant of Bledsoe’s residence.

Bledsoe initially denied viewing child pornography but eventually admitted to viewing it “a long time ago.”

Officers reviewed and performed forensic extractions on two cell phones owned by Bledsoe and found 931 images of child pornography showing individuals under the age of 19 subjected to acts of sadistic or masochistic abuse or lascivious displays of the pubic or genital area.

Bledsoe’s sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. on December 15, 2022, at the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock. He faces up to 10 years in prison or up to five years of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the...
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mikel Flores, 27
Man indicted, accused of seriously injuring uncle with hammer

Latest News

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
Abbott today ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued...
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok
Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an...
Noon Notebook: Christmas is for Kids
Day three of the 40th annual U Can Share Food Drive!
40th annual U Can Share Food Drive - 12/07/22