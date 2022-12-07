Local Listings
Teen girl accused of murder now charged with armed robbery, teen boy also charged

Bailey Forrest, 17, and David Lopez Jr., 17, have been charged with aggravated robbery.
Bailey Forrest, 17, and David Lopez Jr., 17, have been charged with aggravated robbery.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated robbery that happened on September 16, 2022.

According to a police report, 42-year-old Chase Hottinger reported he allowed four people to live in his apartment at 94th and Milwaukee in exchange for money. Hottinger said he told all four they needed to leave the apartment on September 16, 2022. That evening he arrived home and found all of his belongings inside the suspect’s vehicle. Hottinger said he confronted the four of them and began recording the situation on his phone.

Suspect 4, who has been identified as 17-year-old David Lopez Jr, approached Hottinger and argued with him. Lopez then went into the front passenger side of the vehicle and pulled out a black pistol. Hottinger told police Lopez pointed the gun at him, but all four quickly left the area. Hottinger then went to a different location and called the police.

Lopez and 17-year-old Bailey Forrest have been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of aggravated robbery. Both are currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Lopez has been in jail since September 30, 2022, and a $100,000 bond has been recommended.

The girl, Bailey Forrest, was previously charged with a murder that happened 11 days later, on September 27, 2022. The victim, 50-year-old Robert Stewart was found dead in the backseat of his vehicle in an alley.

The names of the other two suspects in the aggravated robbery case have not been released to the public.

Forrest is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. She has been in jail since September 30, 2022. Her bond for the aggravated robbery is recommended to be $100,000. Her bond for the murder charge is recommended to be set at $350,000.

Hottinger, the victim of the aggravated robbery, is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has been in jail since October 6, 2022. His bond has been set at $300,000.

