Track Santa’s flight around the world

NORAD Santa Tracker Logo
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KCBD) - Santa and his reindeer are about to embark on their annual trip around the world. NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), began tracking Santa in 1955. NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958 and took over the mission of tracking Santa’s flight.

Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America. Keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots.

NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route, which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house. We do, however, know from history that it appears he arrives only when children are asleep! In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on December 24th. If the children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later, but only when the children are asleep!

On December 24, adults and children alike can visit here to track Santa! Or you can call 1-(877)-HI-NORAD.

