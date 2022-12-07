Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Following a series of pre-trial hearings and conferences, the trial for Alexis Nichole Avila, 18, originally scheduled for December 21, 2022, has been moved to April 14, 2023.

The motion of continuance, a formal request to move a trial or court hearing to a later date, was made on December 2 and rescheduled for April 21 a few days later. The reason(s) for the motion is not known at this time.

Avila is accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster behind a mall in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was arraigned in a Lea County Courtroom where she pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Avila is currently under house arrest. She can not leave her house under any circumstance other than to go to school, a job, medical or psychological counseling, or to church if her family is also attending.

The infant was in the dumpster for about six hours before being found. The infant is currently in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
James Perez, 20, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with continuous violence against the...
Lubbock man indicted for continuous violence against family
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mikel Flores, 27
Man indicted, accused of seriously injuring uncle with hammer

Latest News

Abbott today ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued...
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok
Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an...
Noon Notebook: Christmas is for Kids
Day three of the 40th annual U Can Share Food Drive!
40th annual U Can Share Food Drive - 12/07/22
The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 9,...
Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard