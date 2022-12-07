Wednesday morning top stories: Seagraves superintendent arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas bowl tickets go on sale

Only 1,900 tickets will be available for those wanting to see Texas Tech play Ole Miss on Dec. 28

You can call the Texas Tech ticket office at 8:30 this morning

For more information visit the Texas Tech Athletics website

Seagraves superintendent arrested

Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen is in the Gaines County Jail after being arrested by deputies and Seagraves police

He is accused of invasive visual recording

Read more here: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home

Rep. Dustin Burrows discusses school safety

State Rep. Dustin Burrows held a meeting in Lubbock to discuss new school safety policies in the wake of the Robb Elementary shooting investigation

That include building safety standards and threat assessments

Details here: Rep. Burrows, Lubbock ISD trustee discuss district’s safety after Uvalde investigation

Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud

The company’s top executive carried out a scheme to avoid paying income taxes on company perks

The Trump Organization could now face a fine up to $1.6 million

Latest details here: Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

