Wednesday morning top stories: Seagraves superintendent arrested
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Texas bowl tickets go on sale
- Only 1,900 tickets will be available for those wanting to see Texas Tech play Ole Miss on Dec. 28
- You can call the Texas Tech ticket office at 8:30 this morning
- For more information visit the Texas Tech Athletics website
Seagraves superintendent arrested
- Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen is in the Gaines County Jail after being arrested by deputies and Seagraves police
- He is accused of invasive visual recording
- Read more here: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
Rep. Dustin Burrows discusses school safety
- State Rep. Dustin Burrows held a meeting in Lubbock to discuss new school safety policies in the wake of the Robb Elementary shooting investigation
- That include building safety standards and threat assessments
- Details here: Rep. Burrows, Lubbock ISD trustee discuss district’s safety after Uvalde investigation
Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud
- The company’s top executive carried out a scheme to avoid paying income taxes on company perks
- The Trump Organization could now face a fine up to $1.6 million
- Latest details here: Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
