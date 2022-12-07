Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Seagraves superintendent arrested

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas bowl tickets go on sale

  • Only 1,900 tickets will be available for those wanting to see Texas Tech play Ole Miss on Dec. 28
  • You can call the Texas Tech ticket office at 8:30 this morning
  • For more information visit the Texas Tech Athletics website

Seagraves superintendent arrested

Rep. Dustin Burrows discusses school safety

Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud

