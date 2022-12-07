Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A suspected carjacker in Las Vegas is dead after police say the woman he was attempting to carjack shot and killed him with his own gun.

North Las Vegas Police said the woman, who was not identified, told them she went to pick up a friend on the way to a Thanksgiving event on Nov. 19. When the two arrived at the party, they decided to wait in the car due to being early.

According to an arrest report obtained by KVVU, the woman noticed a vehicle quickly approaching her car while she and her friend waited.

The other car stopped directly in front of the woman’s vehicle, and two men got out with guns pointing at the woman and her friend.

The woman said the two men yelled at her and her friend, telling them to get out of the car. One of the men reportedly opened the driver’s side door and pulled her out of the car by her shirt.

One of the suspects reportedly got into the car but struggled to get the car into “drive,” due to the vehicle requiring a button to be pressed to drive it. While he struggled with the vehicle, the driver put his gun on his lap, the woman said. The other suspect climbed into the passenger seat.

After the woman told her friend to run, she told detectives she grabbed the gun from the first suspect’s lap and ran.

Police said the suspect chased after the woman and tackled her a few seconds later. The report said the woman was unable to get the man to let go of her, and so she shot him with his gun.

Detectives said she told them she wasn’t sure if she shot the man once or twice.

The second suspect started shooting at the woman, according to the report, and the woman ran to a house and hid in a side yard. The woman said the gun she had was jammed, and so she fixed it. She also said she heard the second suspect say his friend was shot.

Police eventually arrived at the scene, and the woman came out and approached police. The report said the woman was put in handcuffs at the scene, but was later told she wasn’t under arrest.

Arriving officers said they found a dead man lying in the street and bleeding from his head. According to the report, the man was wearing a black ski mask, jacket and jeans.

On Dec. 2, North Las Vegas Police said officers located Jaylin Morrison and took him into custody.

The arrest report said Morrison was linked to a vehicle of interest officers discovered at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives determined Morrison was a known associate to the two men the woman encountered in November. They said he cased the victims, blocked their car with his, and had the two other suspects get out of the car with the intent to steal the woman’s car.

Morrison has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with the use of a deadly weapon, and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle.

Authorities are continuing to look for other suspects involved in the case.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.