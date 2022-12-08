Local Listings
1 killed, 1 injured in Plains, Texas crash

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 380, eight miles west of Plains that left one person dead and another injured.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, driver Manuel Rafael Ortega, 40, of Midland, Texas, and passenger Jose Antonio Perez Ramirez, 37, of Odessa, Texas, were in a 2014 International Dura Star Truck traveling westbound on Hwy 380.

The vehicle lost control on the wet road and traveled across the eastbound lane of the highway and entered the south ditch, rolling before coming to a final rest.

Manuel Ortega was pronounced dead, it is not known if the pronouncement was made at the scene or en route to the hospital. Jose Ramirez was taken to Yoakum County Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

