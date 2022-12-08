2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue.

According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not be confirmed at this time if either or both of the pedestrians have been taken to the hospital.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

