Changing weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions.

The morning fog and clouds will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. South Plains temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s, about ten degrees above the average for the date. It will be breezy from late morning through late afternoon.

Patchy fog and low clouds may return overnight. This may produce a light mist. Temperatures will remain above freezing except in the northwestern KCBD viewing area where lows near freezing are possible.

Change highlights our current 7-Day Forecast. (KCBD First Alert)

Light rain showers and areas of fog are possible tomorrow. Friday will be overcast and somewhat chilly. Highs generally will be in the 50s. Winds will be light.

Light rain showers may continue through Friday night with a few showers lingering into early Saturday.

A mostly sunny sky returns Saturday afternoon with mostly fair weather through the weekend. Temperatures will peak in the low 60s both days.

The next work week begins somewhat windy and a little warmer. Much cooler weather quickly follows Tuesday, then colder weather the remainder of the week.

