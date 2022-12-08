Local Listings
City Bank names winners of 2022 Community Rewards

International Order of the Rainbow for Girls takes top spot and $7,000
More than 300,000 online votes were cast for the 96 nonprofit agencies.
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today City Bank announced the 30 recipients of this year’s $60,000 Community Rewards program.

Rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. International Order of the Rainbow for Girls received an additional $3,000 as the top vote-getter during the month-long voting period. More than 300,000 online votes were cast for the 96 nonprofit agencies.

The top five finishers from each of the six categories and their prize amounts are:

Animal Welfare and Environment

$4,000: Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue

$2,000: Animal Rescue of Crosby County

$1,500: Rescued Animals Second Chance

$1,000: Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview

$500: A Place for Us Greyhound Rescue

Basic Human Needs

$4,000: Lubbock Impact

$2,000: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

$1,500: Unpack Incorporated

$1,000: Project 9 12

$500: Bill’s Backpacks

Community Contribution and Leadership

$4,000: South Plains Woodturners Club

$2,000: Lubbock Master Gardener Association

$1,500: Levelland SKYWARN

$1,000: West Carlisle Fire Department

$500: Victory Gospel Chapel of Lubbock

Education and Youth Services

$4,000: International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

$2,000: The Lubbock Chorale

$1,500: SPHERE Homeschool

$1,000: Raider Catholic

$500: Communities in Schools of the South Plains

Health and Wellness

$4,000: TTUHSC Combest Community Health and Wellness Center

$2,000: South Plains Kidney Foundation

$1,500: Southwest Parkinson Society

$1,000: Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

$500: Community Recovery Center

Youth Development and Advocacy

$4,000: Camp Rio Blanco Circle of Friends

$2,000: Ancile “Al” White VFW Post 2466

$1,500: Texas Girls and Boys Ranch

$1,000: Saint Francis Ministries

$500: Reclaimed43

Six $500 “Early Rewards” were given at a virtual kickoff event on Nov. 1. Awards were given to Wesley Foundation of Texas Tech, Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, The Lubbock Chorale, YWCA of Lubbock, Community Recovery Center and the TTUHSC Combest Community Health and Wellness Center.

This year marks the 15th consecutive year of City Bank’s Community Rewards program. Since its inception, City Bank has contributed $840,000 to more than 150 nonprofit groups in Lubbock and the South Plains area.

