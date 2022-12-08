Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nemo

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nemo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a 9-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Nemo loves water and playing in it. He also does great with strangers and is always ready to make a new friend. Nemo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet MooMoo.

