Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car.

Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a surprise it was.

Kristi White says, “I am in shock a little bit, I feel grateful, I feel humbled, sometimes you just don’t feel like you deserve something like this.”

Although Kristi feels she does not deserve such a grand gesture, her co-workers believe this is just a small way to thank her for all of her hard work.

Michael Hillman founder of Cornerstone Caregiving says, “She just represents the very best of what Cornerstone wants to be, which is caregiving with compassion, and so she was chosen out of the 75 caregivers of the year across the country, she was chosen as number one.”

To be selected caregiver of the year across all Cornerstone Caregiving locations in America is a huge accomplishment, but Kristi says she was just doing her job.

“I didn’t even know there was an employee of the year until today,” White said.

Kristi says Cornerstone Caregiving has been there through her ups and down, but having a car of her own will help her raise her son.

“This company has been so good to me, helping me get to work. You might have a car in the shop or a broken down car and can’t get over that little hurdle, so it is going to improve our lives,” White said.

Even after all of the day’s excitement, Kristi is still looking for ways to help care for others.

“I am behind the scenes a lot but I am looking forward to stepping into a more productive role in the company and continuing to grow,” White said.

