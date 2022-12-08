The Lubbock Chorale presents holiday concert ‘Messiah’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Sunday, December 11, the Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, Messiah. The concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music.

Written in an astonishing 24 days, Handel’s Messiah is perhaps the best-known piece of Western Classical Music and is performed around the world during the holiday season.

The Lubbock Chorale will provide this essential performance for the Lubbock community during this season. The piece features a choir, orchestra, and soloists with scriptural text from the bible Coverdale Psalter and the Book of Common Prayer.

“Hansel’s Messiah is a staple during the holiday season and a choir favorite. Member’s our our choir, and the community, can’t wait for this concert. It is sure to bring in the holiday spirit this Christmas season,” said Alan Zabriskie, Artistic Director of The Lubbock Chorale.

Messiah is Sunday, Decembe r11, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. Tickets can be purchased at selectaseat.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

