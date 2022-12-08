Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

The Lubbock Chorale presents holiday concert ‘Messiah’

On Sunday, December 11, the Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, Messiah.
On Sunday, December 11, the Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, Messiah.(The Lubbock Chorale)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Sunday, December 11, the Lubbock Chorale will perform Handel’s iconic masterpiece, Messiah. The concert will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music.

Written in an astonishing 24 days, Handel’s Messiah is perhaps the best-known piece of Western Classical Music and is performed around the world during the holiday season.

The Lubbock Chorale will provide this essential performance for the Lubbock community during this season. The piece features a choir, orchestra, and soloists with scriptural text from the bible Coverdale Psalter and the Book of Common Prayer.

“Hansel’s Messiah is a staple during the holiday season and a choir favorite. Member’s our our choir, and the community, can’t wait for this concert. It is sure to bring in the holiday spirit this Christmas season,” said Alan Zabriskie, Artistic Director of The Lubbock Chorale.

Messiah is Sunday, Decembe r11, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. Tickets can be purchased at selectaseat.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room
Eusevio Benjamin Resendez, a Seagraves police officer, was indicted on one count of official...
Seagraves officer charged with official oppression, stalking
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
This week, more than 270 predator birds will be flying over the Hub City. Once they leave,...
Hawks, falcons, and eagles hovering over Lubbock this week

Latest News

KCBD U Can Share 2021
40th U Can Share: Fighting hunger across the South Plains
Reflecting on the community members who made this light show possible, Marnell said, “this has...
Wayland’s Lubbock campus hosting annual synchronized Christmas light show
The 10th annual Christmas Festival Synchronized Light Show opens tonight, Nov. 29, at Wayland...
Good Day Lubbock - WBU Synchronized light show through Jan. 3
Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an...
Comet Cleaners Christmas is for Kids accepting donations