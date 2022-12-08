Lynn County hospital adapts to provide critical care despite pandemic, funding shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While a new report shows many rural hospitals across Texas are in danger of closing when federal Covid funding runs out, one health system in the South Plains reports it’s strong enough to take the hit and stay in service. It’s been a tough few years, but Lynn County Healthcare System CEO Melanie Richburg wants people in and around the county to know their hospital system is healthy.

“We’re here. We’re not going anywhere, anytime, and we are surviving and we’re operating in the black. And we have lots of great things in our future,” Richburg said.

She says Lynn County provides critical access care. While that may not mean high-complex patient care, she says it means providing preventative resources, and 24/7 emergency services to thousands who may not have time to get to Lubbock.

“So, that’s in your primary care settings. That’s in your family practice with your physicians and nurse practitioners. That’s finding people with heart disease before they have the heart attacks or finding people that potentially would have breast cancer by getting screening mammograms done. So, that is what we do, and we do it really great,” Richburg said.

The pandemic made it more challenging, with an onslaught of patients, more needing critical care, and a third of those patients with no insurance.

“We absorb a certain amount and we budget to absorb a certain amount of what we call uncompensated care every year. But, when that budgeted amount doubles, and in our case triples, it does cause struggles for communities,” Richburg said.

The system has made several changes to adapt, like shifting supply schedules to save on fuel costs, opening a fast-track clinic to keep people out of the ER, getting a ventilator and training staff to use it. It used CARES Act funding to build a training classroom and new ambulance bays. One bay was left open for drive-thru care during the height of the pandemic.

“People look at us and if you look at our income statement, our balance sheet, you say we had increased our assets through the last couple of years. How did you do that with COVID? Well, we took the money we had, and we spent it because we had to, but we created things that are going to give to this community long term,” Richburg said.

In the past few years, it’s expanded pharmacy services to deliver to O’Donnell and Wilson, and opened a physical therapy department in Post. It received grant funding to open a rural health clinic in O’Donnell and hopes to open one in New Home soon. She says the hospital needs a new emergency room, and while the funding isn’t there yet, it’s a goal they’re working toward.

“I don’t want any of them to be worried that they come out here and the doors are going to be locked because that is not even worth having a conversation about. We’re doing good. Did we struggle the last two years? Yeah, but it wasn’t all because of financials. It was just because of the pandemic and how it was impacting all of us,” she said.

While rural hospitals have struggled the past few years, Richburg says profits for insurance companies are only going up.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.