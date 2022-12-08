Red Raiders rally to edge Nicholls State for 26th straight home win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders struggled on a night when they were 22.5 points favorites, but they never quit and battled back for a 78-71 win over Nicholls State Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

It was Tech’s 26th straight home win at the USA.

Texas Tech trailed by seven at the half and Nicholls State’s lead grew to 11 in the second half with 8:30 left.

Pop Isaacs hit five three-pointers and led the Red Raiders with 24 points.

Kevin Obanor netted 20, and 16 in the second half. His big three with 2:16 left cut the Colonels lead to just one and then his layup gave Tech their first lead in the second half 70-69.

Daniel Batcho added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Lamar Washington scored 12, all from the free-throw line.

Tech struggled at the free throw line going 28-45. They also had 18 turnovers.

The Red Raiders had to dig deep to come back late to pull out the win. The last non-conference loss at home by Tech was a double-overtime defeat to Kentucky in January of 2020.

The Red Raiders (6-2) are next in action Tuesday, December 13th at 7 p.m. hosting Eastern Washington at the USA.

