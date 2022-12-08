Scam artists getting more creative

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is that time of year when everyone is trying to make an extra buck for the holidays, including scam artists trying to get into your bank account.

Lubbock County Sheriff Deputy Joe Davis says these scammers are getting more creative, and although scams can happen to anyone, Lt. Davis says there is not much law enforcement can do if you fall victim to a scam.

Lt. Joe Davis says, “These scam guys are getting pretty good at what they do, unfortunately.”

Lieutenant Davis says romance scams are on the rise. Romance scams are when people meet on dating apps, develop a relationship, then ask for money without meeting in person. Lieutenant Davis says these scammers are professionals at playing on your emotions.

“People want to have that connection with people and they use that to manipulate them to get money,” said Lt. Davis.

The next scam is one we have all heard, scammers posing as law enforcement officers, hoping to panic you into giving them money over the phone.

“The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement, we are never going to call you and say hey you have a warrant and we need to take that payment over the phone,” Lt. Davis said.

Lieutenant Davis says although this is something that is reiterated to the public, there are still many who fall for these scams. Taking a moment to consider what you’re being told by these scammers can save your bank account.

“If you feel like you are being scammed, stop. If it feels too good to be true, stop,” said Lt. Davis.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office keeps track of the scams happening in our area but Lieutenant Davis says once your money is gone, there is no getting it back.

“There is really not a whole lot law enforcement can do when people get scammed. Morally it is wrong to lie to get money from people, but as far as criminal charges go there is really nothing there we can do,” Lt. Davis said.

If you fall victim to a scam, you are encouraged to report it to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 806-775-1601.

