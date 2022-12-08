Sentencing date set for man who pleaded guilty to production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tyler Brown, 24, is set to appear in court at 10 a.m. on December 16 to be sentenced after pleading guilty to production of child pornography in September 2022.

Brown faces 15 to 30 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender.

In a May 25, 2022 interview, Brown admitted to investigators with the FBI and DPS to engaging in 14 sexual relationships with minor females in the Lubbock, Abilene, and San Angelo area after he turned 18 years old. Brown said he would gain the minors’ confidence by saying he was also a minor high school student.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man who posed as high school student pleads guilty to production of child pornography

After the initial interview, he told investigators he would no longer groom, entice, and sexually assault any other minors.

Officers continued to investigate Brown while law enforcement began interviewing Brown’s victims.

About a month after the interview, a parent of one of the victims contacted law enforcement and said Brown was at a girl’s basketball game at a Lubbock High School. Investigators drove to the game and found Brown wearing a “press” lanyard and holding a basketball scoresheet that was not filled in.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on June 28 on charges of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.