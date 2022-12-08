Texas Tech fans line up for Texas Bowl tickets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was dead-day for students at Texas Tech, a term typically used to describe a day when students forgo classes, leaving the campus abandoned. On this day, however, the campus was still buzzing with anticipation.

Students spent their morning lined up at the ticket office hoping to score a seat to the Texas Bowl. The line extended from the ticket office window to the university intersection. Hundreds of students were spending the morning securing their seats to the big game.

“I’ve been out here since about 7:20,” one student said.

The Red Raiders are looking to force the rebels into submission at NRG Stadium on December 28th. It’s the first game between the two teams since Texas Tech’s 2018 season opener. The red raiders will be looking for revenge after losing that game 47 to 27

“Oh I know we’re gonna win the game,” one fan said. “I’m not even worried about that. We will win. We will beat that team, and they’re gonna be destroyed.”

Head Football Coach Joey McGuire also made an appearance as students stood in the rain to secure their spot at the game. McGuire says he expects to see a sea of red and black in Houston.

“I’ll be shocked if we don’t sell out our ticket allotment and ask for more,” McGuire said. “We should have a ton of Red Raiders in NRG, and we’re gonna play a great opponent so we’re excited.”

The Red Raiders expected to bring the pump-jack mentality from the plains of West Texas to the hustle of H-town.

“I’m very confident in our team already,” another fan said. “Yall know what our team is capable of.”

That red and black brotherhood is expected to shine in this post-Christmas kickoff, with fans hoping for one more present before the new year.

“Just super excited for that game,” one man said. “We’re gonna beat Ole’ Miss so it doesn’t get better than that.”

For members of the Red Raider Club there are some special deals to take advantage of.

The club is offering travel packages that include hotel accommodations along with game day transportation and access to the Texas tech pre-game party.

