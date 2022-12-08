Local Listings
Texas Tech sells out of TaxAct Texas Bowl ticket allotment

The Red Raiders will be the visiting team against the Rebels and will be located on the east...
The Red Raiders will be the visiting team against the Rebels and will be located on the east sideline.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Texas Tech Athletics
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - Texas Tech announced it has sold out of its ticket allotment for the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Thursday for the Dec. 28 trip to NRG Stadium in Houston against Ole Miss.

All fans and students who were unable to purchase tickets through Texas Tech’s allotment of 6,000 seats are encouraged to do so via Stubhub, the official secondary ticket partner of Texas Tech Athletics, or from www.TaxActTicketBowl.com. The Red Raiders will be the visiting team against the Rebels and will be located on the east sideline.

As part of Texas Tech’s bowl ticket request process, Red Raider Club members and season ticket holders were provided the first opportunity to purchase Texas Bowl tickets ahead of the public on-sale Wednesday morning. Texas Tech sold roughly 4,100 tickets during that period alone before opening online and in-person sales.

Students claimed more than 400 discounted tickets in Texas Tech’s allotment thanks to tremendous support, including a line that formed early Wednesday morning that stretched around the south end zone construction area all the way to University Avenue.

Fans looking to be first in line for future bowl selections under head coach Joey McGuire are highly encouraged to become a season ticket holder for the 2023 football season. Texas Tech is currently accepting deposits for only $50 to become a new season ticket holder.

For questions regarding Texas Bowl tickets or to become a new season ticket holder, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or visit www.TexasTech.com.

