Thursday morning top stories: Warrant reveals Seagraves superintendent hid camera in girls locker room

Seagraves superintendent arrested

An arrest warrant says Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen placed a hidden camera in the girl’s locker room at Seagraves High School

Students from another school found the camera and turned it over to police

Seagraves police officer indicted

A Gaines County grand jury indicted a Seagraves police officer for stalking and official oppression

Eusevio Resendez is accused of harassing and threatening to arrest a woman over several days

Former border agent convicted of murder sentenced to life

A San Antonio jury convicted a former border patrol agent of killing four women in Laredo in 2018

Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing the prostitutes

Respect for Marriage Act vote expected today

The bill protects same-sex and interracial marriages

The measure is expected to go to President Biden for his signature

