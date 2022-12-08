Thursday morning top stories: Warrant reveals Seagraves superintendent hid camera in girls locker room
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Seagraves superintendent arrested
- An arrest warrant says Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen placed a hidden camera in the girl’s locker room at Seagraves High School
- Students from another school found the camera and turned it over to police
Seagraves police officer indicted
- A Gaines County grand jury indicted a Seagraves police officer for stalking and official oppression
- Eusevio Resendez is accused of harassing and threatening to arrest a woman over several days
Former border agent convicted of murder sentenced to life
- A San Antonio jury convicted a former border patrol agent of killing four women in Laredo in 2018
- Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing the prostitutes
Respect for Marriage Act vote expected today
- The bill protects same-sex and interracial marriages
- The measure is expected to go to President Biden for his signature
