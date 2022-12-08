Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Warrant reveals Seagraves superintendent hid camera in girls locker room

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Seagraves superintendent arrested

Seagraves police officer indicted

Former border agent convicted of murder sentenced to life

Respect for Marriage Act vote expected today

