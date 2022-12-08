Trinity Christian head football coach stepping down

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller has announced he is stepping down from the TCS Lions football program after four seasons.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine how much love and support I’d receive from the students, staff, administration, and parents of Trinity Christian School,” said Coach Spiller. “What we accomplished in four years with this football program is remarkable and a highlight of my 35-year career.”

Spiller joined the TCS football staff in 2019, taking over as Varsity Head Coach and Assistant Athletic Director. Over the last four seasons, Coach Spiller has compiled a Win-Loss Record of 31-18 and a District Win-Loss Record of 18-5. Much history was made during Coach Spiller’s tenure. We were Co-District Champions in 2021, and he led the Lions to a District Championship in 2022. The Lions were Bi-District Champs in 2020, 2021, 2022, Area Champs in 2021, 2022,andRegional Champs in 2021. For the first time in TCS football history, they competed in the State Championship game, finishing as State Runner Up.

TCS Superintendent Stephen Cox reports that “Coach Spiller has brought a much-needed level of experience and wisdom, not just to our football program, but to our administrative team. I am so thankful that he has been a part, and I know that we will continue to reap the rewards of what he has deposited into our school for years to come.”

Coach Spiller has an impressive administrative and coaching record in West Texas over the last 35 years. Although he is retiring as TCS Varsity Head Football Coach, we are excited to announce that Spiller will stay on staff at TCS as the Assistant Middle School Principal.

At Trinity Christian, we know that athletics is an extremely powerful platform for equipping students to become Christ-like leaders, and we are honored for the time that Coach Spiller headed our football program. We invite you to Coach Spiller’s official Retiring Announcement Ceremony on Monday, December 12th, at noon in the Great Room at Trinity Christian High School.

