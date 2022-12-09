Dr. Spiller releases statement after announcing his retirement from coaching at Trinity Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Trinity Christian Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller announced his retirement from the TCS football program after four seasons. Spiller will stay on staff at TCS as the Assistant Middle School Principal.

Dr. Spiller released a statement to KCBD about his retirement from coaching, and to address the current situation in Seagraves involving the current superintendent, who was placed on paid administrative leave in November.

His statement in full below:

I want to thank the Trinity Christian family for all of the love and support they provided me as the head football coach for the past four years. Likewise, I appreciate their willingness and desire to keep me a part of the family into the future.

As they know but many others seem to not know, I made the decision last February that this would be my last football season with Trinity Christian. My successor, Coach Riley White, was hired and brought into the fold last February in an attempt to work alongside me and therefore create a smooth transition for everyone involved. My stepping down was not a surprise to anyone in the program or those that know me well and have stayed in touch with me.

On another issue, I would like to take an opportunity to address my friends and loved ones in Seagraves Texas and the school district. I spent 9 glorious years there as Superintendent and raised three children there who today are thriving in part because of the education they received at Seagraves ISD. During my time in Seagraves, I worked with an awesome caring staff, became a member of an incredible church family, and most importantly got to know countless students that I still keep in touch with today. To hear kids in the hall call me “Papa Doc” will never be erased from my memory.

I implore everyone to pray for this community and school district as they go through difficult times. I ask that you let law enforcement who are currently investigating all matters of impropriety to finish their work and bring to justice anyone that is guilty of wrongdoing. But to cast aspersions on everyone from the school district or community is simply short-sighted and not beneficial for anyone.

May God Bless You All!

