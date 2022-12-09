Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn.

A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q.

Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance that turned into a barricaded subject. Police quickly established a perimeter around the hotel. At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.