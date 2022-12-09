Friday morning top stories: South Plains seeing shortage of children’s medicine
Children’s medicine shortage
- A rise in flu, RSV and other illnesses is causing a shortage of children’s medications across the South Plains
- That includes antibiotics, cough medicine and allergy medicine
- Read more here: Lubbock pharmacies struggling to keep important medication on the shelves
80% of hospital beds full in U.S.
- More than 80% of hospital beds in America are full
- The CDC says all but six states are experiencing high or very high levels of RSV, flu and COVID-19
- More here: ‘Tripledemic’ strains US hospitals as much as peak COVID
Brittney Griner released
- WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in Texas after being released from Russia in exchange for a convicted arms dealer
- But, Russia would not agree to release American Paul Whalen
- Follow the latest details here: Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
