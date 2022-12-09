Friday morning top stories: South Plains seeing shortage of children’s medicine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Children’s medicine shortage

A rise in flu, RSV and other illnesses is causing a shortage of children’s medications across the South Plains

That includes antibiotics, cough medicine and allergy medicine

80% of hospital beds full in U.S.

More than 80% of hospital beds in America are full

The CDC says all but six states are experiencing high or very high levels of RSV, flu and COVID-19

Brittney Griner released

WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in Texas after being released from Russia in exchange for a convicted arms dealer

But, Russia would not agree to release American Paul Whalen

