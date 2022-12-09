LISD book drive bringing free books to Lubbock neighborhoods

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is working to make sure every child has access to books. Community leaders and volunteers gathered on Friday to place books in the Little Free Libraries on campuses around town.

Aaron Davis represents UMC, one of Lubbock ISD’s Partners in Education. He says the holiday season is an especially important time of the year to make sure Lubbock kids and their families have access to books.

“If you think about the ways schools are in proximity to homes, it is right across the street, it is in community neighborhoods. I think that people need to get access to books and education, we want to make it as convenient and as easy as possible for them,” Davis said. “We want to make sure that education is accessible and sometimes people don’t have library cards or make to go by.”

That’s why Lubbock ISD has been working with community members and local businesses to collect books for the Little Free Libraries that are located on every LISD campus.

Eddy Morelock, a former president of the Lubbock ISD PTA council, pioneered the Little Free Libraries. He says his passion started when he saw the lack of books available outside of the classroom.

“It doesn’t just focus on one campus or one group of students,” Morelock said. “It focuses on every student.”

“We really just wanted to give children the ability to have that book and to help them read, and not only help them read, but also give their parents a chance to read to them,” Morelock said.

The community members donated over 500 books for young readers.

“In order for us to reinvest in the future workers and leaders and family members of our community, we want to make sure education is accessible,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.