LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LPD is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q.
LPD is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q.(Aric Mitchell | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q.

Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.

Now, police are expanding the perimeter behind the hotel to 45th Street as the subject remains barricaded.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

