Mini and Friends South Plains to host pictures with Santa

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mini and Friends South Plains is hosting a pictures with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Come get your pictures with mini horses and Santa at the 98th and Quaker Market Street location.

Pictures are $5 printed from our camera and $3 from your camera.

About Mini and Friends South Plains:

Minis and Friends South Plains is a 501 (c)(3) miniature horse Equine Guided Interactions (EGI) organization. We travel to South Plains counties of Lubbock, Lamb, Hockley and others upon request.

South Plains is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. We are a group of caring people and horse lovers dedicated to sharing the love and spirit of miniature horses to those who need special, tender care. Our organization was specially created by a group of friends who want to share this exciting equine experience with you.

Our unique programs tailor activities for children with disabilities, at-risk youth, individuals in transition, and elder adults to improve their motor skills, ability to connect, tactile response, use of senses and enlighten their spirits through interaction with miniature horses.

