No. 6 Albany knocks off New Home in State Semifinals

SWEETWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards sensational season came to an end in the Class 2AD2 State Semifinals with a 53-25 loss to No. 6 Albany in the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater on Thursday night.

Albany powered down the field and added a two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.

Down 14-0, the Leopards scored on a Jackson Raines touchdown reception to make it 14-7.

The Lions would add two more scores to lead 27-7 at the half.

New Home opened the second half with the ball, but Albany got an interception and went down and scored to make it 33-7.

Brazos Beck 13 yard touchdown run in the 4th and ensuing two point conversion made it 39-17.

Albany will face No. 1 Mart in the 2AD2 State Title 7 p.m. next Wednesday night in Arlington.

New Home finishing their best season of football ever, going 13-2.

The Leopard previous best pigskin season was in 2001 when they went 10-3.

What a great season for New Home.

We are super proud of Coach Jon Ward and the Leopards.

