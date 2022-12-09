Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

No. 6 Albany knocks off New Home in State Semifinals

The New Home Leopards sensational season came to an end in the Class 2AD2 State Semifinals with...
The New Home Leopards sensational season came to an end in the Class 2AD2 State Semifinals with a 53-25 loss to No. 6 Albany in the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater on Thursday night.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards sensational season came to an end in the Class 2AD2 State Semifinals with a 53-25 loss to No. 6 Albany in the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater on Thursday night.

Albany powered down the field and added a two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.

Down 14-0, the Leopards scored on a Jackson Raines touchdown reception to make it 14-7.

The Lions would add two more scores to lead 27-7 at the half.

New Home opened the second half with the ball, but Albany got an interception and went down and scored to make it 33-7.

Brazos Beck 13 yard touchdown run in the 4th and ensuing two point conversion made it 39-17.

Albany will face No. 1 Mart in the 2AD2 State Title 7 p.m. next Wednesday night in Arlington.

New Home finishing their best season of football ever, going 13-2.

The Leopard previous best pigskin season was in 2001 when they went 10-3.

What a great season for New Home.

We are super proud of Coach Jon Ward and the Leopards.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Students find secret recording device in Seagraves’ locker room
Eusevio Benjamin Resendez, a Seagraves police officer, was indicted on one count of official...
Seagraves officer charged with official oppression, stalking
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent arrested, law enforcement raids home
This week, more than 270 predator birds will be flying over the Hub City. Once they leave,...
Hawks, falcons, and eagles hovering over Lubbock this week

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles
The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating four-time...
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles
Source: KCBD Video
Red Raiders facing Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off...
Lubbock Christian wins TAPPS Division IV State Championship