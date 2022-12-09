No injuries reported in Idalou house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a house fire in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Idalou.

According to an Idalou ISD officer on the scene, the house appeared to be uninhabited and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.