Scammers ‘spoofing’ bank phone numbers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While scam artists are active all year, the holidays appear to be a uniquely potent window for the unsavory to scam people out of their hard-earned money.

First Bank & Trust recently sent a notice of a rising trend wherein scammers are “spoofing” bank phone numbers, making it appear that the bank is calling. The scammer will claim to work for the bank and ask their victim to verify a fake transaction.

The scammer will then ask their victim to share their debit card number, online banking credentials, or even convince them to allow access to their system remotely. Once they’ve obtained this information, they will access their victim’s accounts and transfer funds out of them.

In the notice, First Bank & Trust states that they will never ask for your full debit card number, online banking details, or to remote into your system.

They advise that you hang up if you receive one of these calls and dial the number on the back of your debit card.

If you think you may have sent funds to a scammer, you are urged to contact your bank immediately.

You can obtain more information about this and other scams here.

