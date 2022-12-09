Seasonable West Texas weather returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are bringing the South Plains area some very seasonable weather. That is, it is common this time of year. The change includes a slight chance of showers. Here’s what we expect today and this weekend.

Weather changes continue, including an overcast sky and a much cooler air mass. Temperatures today will peak about ten degrees cooler than yesterday, but still about average for the time of year. (KCBD First Alert)

Other changes include a much cooler air mass and an overcast sky. Temperatures today will peak in the 50s. That is about ten degrees cooler than yesterday, but about average for the time of year.

While the rain potential is really slim through midday, the potential will increase to at least a slight chance late today through tomorrow morning. Showers, all rain due to seasonably mild temperatures, will be spotty and light.

Most areas will receive less than a tenth of an inch. The exception may be the southeastern viewing area where showers may linger through the afternoon. In this area a quarter inch or more is possible.

Saturday morning also will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will remain above freezing during the time precipitation is possible. Saturday afternoon the cloud cover will decrease, with some sunshine returning. Highs will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s.

Sunday also begins cloudy but also colder. Lows will mostly be in the 30s. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Changes are bringing the South Plains area some very seasonable weather. That is, it is common this time of year. The change includes a slight chance of showers. Here's what we expect. (KCBD First Alert)

The work week begins with a mix of sun and clouds, breezy, with a warm afternoon - for the time of year. Lubbock-area temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Much cooler weather follows Tuesday, a partly cloudy and windy day. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s.

Much colder weather follows the rest of the week. Lows will drop into the 20s with highs in the 40s.

Once again, the chance of precipitation will not be zero but current data is much more supportive of a dry rather than wet pattern.

Keep up on the weather changes with our forecast available on-air, on-line, and in-app.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.