Warmer weekend, sunshine ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moving into the weekend, weather conditions will slowly improve over the South Plains.

After another night of clouds, fog and showers, sun will begin to return to portions of the region on Saturday. The return of sun will help afternoon temperatures return to the 50s over most of the area. Some showers will linger through late afternoon in the eastern communities. Clearing will begin in the west and northwest and progress to the east and southeast.

More sunshine expected on Sunday and Monday that will allow for afternoon highs in the low mid 60s on both of those days.

Colder and windier conditions will return to the region by late next week with a chance for some more moisture.

