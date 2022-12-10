Local Listings
Foggy with some showers Saturday, warmer on Sunday, Monday

By Adam Young
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A damp Friday turned into a foggy evening. Some of that fog persisted into the morning hours on Saturday, but has started lifting across the area.

We’ll still have a few showers hanging around, particularly to the south and off the Caprock. Most of these will continue to move to the east as the morning goes along. We might also have a rumble of thunder or two out of the activity. Clouds will hang around for a few hours but we’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds later. Even with maybe seeing some sun though, we won’t warm up too much here for this afternoon.

We’ll warm back up into the 60s on Sunday and Monday, but the next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, it looks like we’ll be dry. But precipitation chances will be close enough to use that we’ll want to keep an eye on that. Bigger story might be the wind and the possibility of seeing some dust, particularly on Tuesday. We’ll be cooler for the remainder of the week after that.

