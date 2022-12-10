IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations.

For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.

Despite our deep appreciation for the history of this event, in evaluating the event portfolio, the difficult decision has been made to discontinue and close this chapter of IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock triathlon as we look to continue to refresh the portfolio with new destinations around the world that excite and attract athletes.

We would like to thank our athletes, volunteers, and local partners, the City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University, and the entire Lubbock community. We would also like to thank all of our sponsors for their partnership in helping to ensure the race experiences lived up to the destination. Lastly, we share our greatest appreciation for the Greers and their vision in taking a small local triathlon to what it had become, leaving a lasting impact on the triathlon community.

Athletes that are registered for the event will receive an email with further details. If you have additional questions, please contact lubbock70.3@ironman.com.

While a decision like this is never easy, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional experience at a future IRONMAN event.

