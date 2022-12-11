Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Coach Mike Leach taken to Mississippi Medical Center after suffering ‘personal health issue’ on Sunday

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, MS (KCBD) - Coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday after suffering a “personal health issue” at his home.

The University released this statement on Sunday afternoon:

Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue.

MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller has announced he is stepping down from the...
Dr. Spiller releases statement after announcing his retirement from coaching at Trinity Christian
LPD is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q.
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon

Latest News

The Red Raiders will be the visiting team against the Rebels and will be located on the east...
Texas Tech sells out of TaxAct Texas Bowl ticket allotment
Red Raiders rally to edge Nicholls State 78-71
Red Raiders rally to edge Nicholls State for 26th straight home win
Red Raiders rally to edge Nicholls State 78-71
Red Raiders rally to edge Nicholls State 78-71
Texas Tech University
Wolff announces intentions to turn pro after Texas Bowl