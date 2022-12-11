Coach Mike Leach taken to Mississippi Medical Center after suffering ‘personal health issue’ on Sunday

JACKSON, MS (KCBD) - Coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday after suffering a “personal health issue” at his home.

The University released this statement on Sunday afternoon:

Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue.

MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available.

Thoughts and prayers for Coach Leach 🙏 — Joey McGuire 🌵 (@JoeyMcGuireTTU) December 11, 2022

