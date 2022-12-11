Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Nice weather Sunday then some changes for the workweek

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the nice temperatures now because much colder air returns this week.

Forecast highs
Forecast highs(KCBD)

We begin to cool off overnight with lows in the 30s across the South Plains. Above freezing for Lubbock but mostly clear skies and light winds will lead to a cold night.

Some light, patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning, but any fog that develops will quickly dissipate and lead to a partly cloudy day tomorrow. Temperatures will be very similar to today with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be similar as well, a breeze from the south/southwest around 15 mph.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

We begin to warm up a bit more Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s before our next cold front moves in. This frontal passage will lead to breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday.

We do have a slight chance for showers/thunderstorms Monday evening into early Tuesday morning as this system passes through. Any rain we see will clear out by sunrise Tuesday morning with cooler air settling in for the rest of the week.

Temperatures look to remain well below average for this time of year into the weekend, with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
LPD is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q.
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller has announced he is stepping down from the...
Dr. Spiller releases statement after announcing his retirement from coaching at Trinity Christian
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent bonds out of jail
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon

Latest News

KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Dec. 10
Foggy with some showers Saturday, warmer on Sunday, Monday
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Dec. 10
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Dec. 10
After another night of clouds, fog and showers, sun will begin to return to portions of the...
Warmer weekend, sunshine ahead
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm