Coca-Cola brings life-size snow globe photo booth to United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas — Beginning Sunday, December 4, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will bring a free holiday photo experience to guests of United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos stores across Texas. The experience will allow guests to create a holiday photo moment inside a life-size snow globe.

In addition to the photo, guests will also be treated to free samples of Coca-Cola products. This popup holiday photo experience is all part of a Coca-Cola’s Holiday Magic campaign that reminds people that holidays are at their best when they are shared with family, friends and neighbors.

“We are thrilled that our partners at Coca-Cola have selected some of our stores across Texas as sites for this holiday photo opportunity,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “We hope our guests will take full advantage of this opportunity to get in the holiday spirit while they shop in our stores over the next week.”

Below is the schedule for the Coca-Cola pop-up holiday photo experience:

DFW

12/4 – Plano – Market Street – 1929 Preston Rd. – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/4 – Frisco – Market Street – 11999 Dallas Pkwy – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Abilene

12/8 – United Supermarkets – 3301 South 14th St. – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/8 – United Supermarkets – 920 North Willis St. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

12/9 – United Supermarkets – 1095 Judge Ely Blvd. – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/9 – Market Street – 4450 Buffalo Gap Rd. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Midland/Odessa

12/10 – Midland – United Supermarkets – 1002 Andrews Hwy – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/10 – Odessa – United Supermarkets – 1350 East 8th St. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wichita Falls

12/11 – Burkburnett – United Supermarkets – 311 South Ave. D – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/11 – Wichita Falls – Market Street – 4590 W. Kell Blvd. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lubbock

12/15 – United Supermarkets – 2630 Parkway Dr. – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/15 – Amigos – 112 North University Ave. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

12/16 – United Supermarkets – 12815 Indiana Ave. – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/16 – United Supermarkets – 8010 Frankford Ave. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

12/17 – Market Street – 4205 98th St. – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/17 – United Supermarkets – 2703 82nd St. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

12/18 – United Supermarkets – 401 Slide Rd. – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12/18 – United Supermarkets – 6313 4th St. – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

