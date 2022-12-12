Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rex

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rex KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Rex is really outgoing, energetic and loves to be the center of attention. He loves people and playing with other dogs. Rex is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinkie.

