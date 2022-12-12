Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn

Midland County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the declaration.
Midland County is now a sanctuary county
Midland County is now a sanctuary county(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”

Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda.

“To me, it did not have a place on the Midland County agenda,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Scott Ramsey.

This isn’t the first time the idea of declaring Midland County to be a sanctuary county has been brought up. Midland Judge Terry Johnson openly considered making Midland County a sanctuary county in 2020.

“I brought this up in court a couple of years ago,” Johnson said. “I didn’t get much support. I didn’t get much support on a lot of things a couple of years ago but it seemed like now the appetite was there, and so it was time to do this.

Ramsey was the only vote against it.

“Why don’t we leave this up to the elected officials at the state and federal governments that do have the powers to do something to fix this issue? Ramsey asked. “We have nothing. We can’t do anything so I just didn’t think it had a place here.”

Johnson hopes the declaration starts more discussion on similar topics.

“To those that are for it, I applaud today was a great day, and for those that are against it, I hope that we can continue having a dialogue about this issue and hopefully come to some resolution on the issue,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
Officers are still looking for the driver.
Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Mike Leach remains in hospice care
Parents and NAACP representatives addressed the Lubbock Cooper school board over how the...
‘We will not quit:’ Parents, NAACP demand Lubbock-Cooper school board address claims of racism
Lubbock police
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock
"The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to...
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
State emergency response resources activated
State emergency response resources activated