Monday morning top stories: Anniversary of 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Cornelius Carrington death investigation

Lubbock-Cooper ISD school board meeting racism

Mike Leach hospitalized

  • Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi
  • Mississippi State says he was rushed to the hospital yesterday after suffering a medical emergency as his home
  • Follow the latest here: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson

