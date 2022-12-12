Monday morning top stories: Anniversary of 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Cornelius Carrington death investigation
- Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington
- He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline
- Read more about his story here: Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
Lubbock-Cooper ISD school board meeting racism
- The Lubbock-Cooper school board will hold a meeting today to discuss accusations of racism
- The meeting starts at 5 this afternoon at the administrative office near 140th and Indiana
- Previous coverage: Lubbock-Cooper ISD facing accusations of racism over social media page
Mike Leach hospitalized
- Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi
- Mississippi State says he was rushed to the hospital yesterday after suffering a medical emergency as his home
- Follow the latest here: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson
