Monday morning top stories: Anniversary of 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Cornelius Carrington death investigation

Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington

He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline

Lubbock-Cooper ISD school board meeting racism

The Lubbock-Cooper school board will hold a meeting today to discuss accusations of racism

The meeting starts at 5 this afternoon at the administrative office near 140th and Indiana

Mike Leach hospitalized

Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi

Mississippi State says he was rushed to the hospital yesterday after suffering a medical emergency as his home

