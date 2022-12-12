Local Listings
Online operation results in numerous arrests of individuals targeting minors

Texas DPS
Texas DPS(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 8 and 9, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents led an operation targeting child sexual predators in the Amarillo area. The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor. DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.

The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

Undercover officers arrested the following persons:

  • Tyler Anthony Gardner, 40, of Amarillo, Texas
  • Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, of Plainview, Texas
  • Hey Pla Soe, 27, of Dumas, Texas
  • Timothy Keith Wolske, 41, of Amarillo, Texas
  • Mickey Joe Tosh, 39, of Amarillo, Texas

All were charged with online solicitation of a minor and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and, during that conversation, asking (or soliciting) the minor to meet for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act.  Online solicitation of a minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021(c) is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

