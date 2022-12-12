Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.

28-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.

Crash investigators say Reyes was attempting to turn right when both vehicles collided in the intersection just after 12:30 a.m.

Reyes was taken to UMC where she later died. DPS reports she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Jarrod Kitten, of Slaton, was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard introductory news conference at UT
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Coach Mike Leach taken to Mississippi Medical Center after suffering ‘personal health issue’ on Sunday
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson
The East Room decorated by a team led by Susan Talkmitt.
Tech grad, Lubbock native led team decorating White House for Christmas

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
KCBD News at Noon
Chris Beard introductory news conference at UT
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk