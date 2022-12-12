Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses.

The study compiled data from 2019 as it best represented routine police practices before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study found that the citation-eligible arrests were widespread and varied across jurisdictions, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Garland, Houston, Lewisville, Lubbock, and Plano.

“The lack of a clear statewide cite-and-release policy, including guidelines on what data to collect from those interactions, means that data across jurisdictions is incredibly varied and difficult to interpret,” said Dr. Ellen Stone, Director of Research at Texas Appleseed. “Texans would greatly benefit from a uniform cite-and-release policy that all jurisdictions collect data on.”

In Austin, only 4% of all arrests were potentially citation-eligible compared to Fort Worth, where 24% of all arrests were citation-eligible.

In Lubbock, 15.6% of arrests made were citation eligible.

According to the study, White people were the predominant racial group arrested for citation-eligible offenses (40.6%) as they make up the majority of the population. However, the study revealed that citation-eligible arrests were occurring disproportionately among Black people across all jurisdictions. Though they make up only 21% of the population, they represented nearly 39% of all citation-eligible arrests.

The decision to arrest, rather than issue a citation, results in wasted resources, including police spending hours or more booking someone, overburdening local jails to detain people and the time for magistrates to appear for arraignments. These unnecessary arrests also impact people’s lives, such as their employment and housing.

In Cite and Release in Texas, Texas Appleseed makes three overarching policy recommendations, with the report itself offering even further details of the benefits to people, communities, and the state overall:

End warrantless arrests for Class C Misdemeanors with limited exceptions.

Support the construction and implementation of a uniformed cite-and-release policy that all local jurisdictions can adopt and collect data on.

Place a timeline on the construction and local adoption of uniform policy, to help better inform future appropriations.

Texas Appleseed is a nonprofit, public-interest justice center focused on changing unjust laws and policies and advocating for innovative and practical solutions to complex issues through its network of pro bono partners and collaborators.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Appleseed.