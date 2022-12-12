Twitter auctions off headquarters memorabilia
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter is cleaning out its closet and metaphorically holding a yard sale.
The social media giant is auctioning off dozens of items from its headquarters office in San Francisco.
Among the memorabilia up for grabs are a large statue of the Twitter bird and a giant sculpture planter in the shape of an “@” symbol.
The auction from Heritage Global Partners kicks off on Jan. 17 and ends the following day.
Opening bids are $25 and up.
Twitter has done some belt-tightening since Elon Musk took over, including layoffs, but the president of the auction company said in an interview with Fortune that this selloff is not a desperate cash grab.
