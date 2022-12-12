UT suspends Chris Beard

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Chris Beard has been suspended from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball, according to a statement from the University of Texas.

Beard’s pay will be withheld until further notice and Rodney Terry, Associate Head Coach, has been chosen as the interim head coach for UT’s game against Rice.

UT Statement on Chris Beard pic.twitter.com/li2MIsyQlD — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 12, 2022

Beard was reportedly arrested on an assault charge Monday morning, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Additional article: Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge

Police responded to the 1900 block of Vista Lane in Austin around 12:15 a.m., according to a release. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who stated Beard had “assaulted and strangled” her.

He was arrested just after 4:15 a.m. and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Beard was charged with assault on a family/household member by choking/strangulation, according to the release. Travis County court records describe the charge as a third degree felony.

Beard was the head basketball coach for the Red Raiders from 2016 to 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

