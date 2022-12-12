Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

UT suspends Chris Beard

Chris Beard mugshot
Chris Beard mugshot(Austin Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Chris Beard has been suspended from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball, according to a statement from the University of Texas.

Beard’s pay will be withheld until further notice and Rodney Terry, Associate Head Coach, has been chosen as the interim head coach for UT’s game against Rice.

Beard was reportedly arrested on an assault charge Monday morning, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Additional article: Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge

Police responded to the 1900 block of Vista Lane in Austin around 12:15 a.m., according to a release. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who stated Beard had “assaulted and strangled” her.

He was arrested just after 4:15 a.m. and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Beard was charged with assault on a family/household member by choking/strangulation, according to the release. Travis County court records describe the charge as a third degree felony.

Chris Beard speaking to a Travis County judge

Beard was the head basketball coach for the Red Raiders from 2016 to 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Coach Mike Leach taken to Mississippi Medical Center after suffering ‘personal health issue’ on Sunday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

Latest News

"The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to...
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
Texas DPS
Online operation results in numerous arrests of individuals targeting minors
Officers are still looking for the driver.
Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught
he decision to arrest, rather than issue a citation, results in wasted resources, including...
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law