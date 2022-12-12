Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are at the Lite Bite Mediterranean restaurant at 3624 50th Street after a motorist driving a silver passenger car crashed into the building.

LPD received the call around 3:10 p.m. According to responders, the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran to the alley behind the building.

Officers are still looking for the driver.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Coach Mike Leach taken to Mississippi Medical Center after suffering ‘personal health issue’ on Sunday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

Latest News

Chris Beard mugshot
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
The Silent Wings Museum.
Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old