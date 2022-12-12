Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are at the Lite Bite Mediterranean restaurant at 3624 50th Street after a motorist driving a silver passenger car crashed into the building.

LPD received the call around 3:10 p.m. According to responders, the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran to the alley behind the building.

Officers are still looking for the driver.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available

