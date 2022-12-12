Warmer today, storms tonight, and winter-cold on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog this morning will give way to some sun this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, making this the warmest day of the week. It will be followed by our windiest day of the week, tomorrow. Then some of the coldest air of the season will settle in across the KCBD viewing area.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10 AM CST for the far southern and far western KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Low visibility in patchy fog and mist is possible across the viewing area this morning. Drivers should allow extra drive time, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra space between vehicles.

Sunshine will return this afternoon, which will also be somewhat windy. Temps will peak about ten degrees above average for mid-December. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunshine will return this afternoon, which will also be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Temperatures will peak about ten degrees above average for mid-December. It will be the warmest of the week. The southerly wind will increase from about 10 to 20 mph this morning to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts near 35 mph are possible.

Thunderstorms are possible this evening and early morning hours near and east of the Caprock, the eastern KCBD viewing area. The storms should be spotty but some may bring hail up to about two inches in diameter and wind gusts greater than 60 mph. (KCBD First Alert)

A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather exists late today for the far eastern KCBD viewing area. An ENHANCED RISK exists this evening and tonight between the viewing area and the DFW area. (KCBD First Alert)

"Green" storm risk levels In the viewing area today. Here's what that, and the other categories, mean. (KCBD First Alert)

The windiest day of the week will be tomorrow, Tuesday. Winds may gust up to around 45 mph. Tomorrow otherwise will be mostly sunny and cool, though it will feel chilly in the wind. Dress for it. Highs will mostly be in the 50s, near to slightly below average for the time of year.

Colder nights and days will follow through the weekend. Lubbock-area lows will be in the 20s. Highs will mostly be in the 40s. It’s possible Lubbock won’t even make it to 40 degrees Saturday.

