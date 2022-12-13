Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr.

The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
Officers are still looking for the driver.
Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Mike Leach remains in hospice care
Parents and NAACP representatives addressed the Lubbock Cooper school board over how the...
‘We will not quit:’ Parents, NAACP demand Lubbock-Cooper school board address claims of racism
"The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to...
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
State emergency response resources activated
State emergency response resources activated