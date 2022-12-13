1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr.

The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

