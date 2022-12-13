1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr.
The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.